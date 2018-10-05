Large Peterborough Black History Month celebrations cancelled due to weather forecast

An event to celebrate Black History Month in Peterborough have been cancelled by Peterborough City Council.

The celebrations were due to take place in Cathedral Square in Peterborough city centre tomorrow (Saturday), but today a council spokesman said that due to the forecast heavy rain in the area, the event would no longer take place.

The Met Office have said there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain in the city for much of the day.

The event was only announced two days ago, when Bernadetta Omondi, from the Black History Month Committee, said: “Everyone in Peterborough is welcome to be part of this celebration and you can join regardless of race, religion, age, disability or culture.

“The Cathedral Square event always attracts many people and is a colourful, positive occasion, helping to bring communities together and celebrate diversity as well as what we all share in common.”

The event was set to include live music, poetry readings, African clothing, Caribbean food stalls and arts and crafts.

Black History Month has been held annually in the UK every October since 1987 and the main aims of the initiative are to celebrate the achievements and contributions of black people, as well as sharing the richness of their cultures with wider communities.

While Saturday’s event will no longer go ahead, other events to mark Black History Month - which is held every October in the UK - will take place throughout the month, including

October 9: Inter Faith Round Table Bourges Room Peterborough Town hall from 6.30pm

October 13: Health Workshop held by Prostate Cancer awareness, 19 Fitzwilliam Street from 2pm

October 15 - 19: Focus on Windrush and the NHS at 70, 11am -4pm each day in the Atrium at Peterborough City Hospital.

October 20: Talk focused on Minority Business women at the Park Inn hotel 1pm - 4pm

October 27: Minority Business summit Park Inn Hotel 10am