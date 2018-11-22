Large parade as Peterborough celebrates 100 years of Latvian independence

Peterborough celebrated 100 years of Latvian independence at the weekend.

Three hundred and fifty people took part in a parade on Saturday starting from Peterborough Regional College and finishing by Central Park.

A procession to celebrate Latvian Independence Day

More than a dozen folk groups took part, with many coming from around the county and even from Norway.

In total 550 people attended the event. Among the guests were Latvian Ambassador to the UK Babai Braze and Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox.

Latvia broke from Russian rule in 1918.

Iveta Suna, coordinator of the Peterborough Latvian Community, said: “The parade is a symbol of peace and to show the culture costume of our beloved country to local residents in Peterborough and nationwide. It is also to keep our identity and reveal who we are and where we came from to show the new generation born here in UK.

“On behalf of the Peterborough Latvian Community I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of our event, especially Jawaid Khan (from Peterborough City Council) and his team, as well as Justine Beaumont and Peterborough Regional College.”