Large number of fire crews called to Hampton, Peterborough, after second deliberate blaze

A large number of fire crews have attended a second deliberate fire on open land in Nature’s Way, Hampton Vale.

Two crews from Stanground, the North Roaming fire engine, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, one crew from Thorney and one crew from Crowland all attended after being called at 5.21pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Fire news

Crews arrived to find an area of land covering approximately 30 by 50 metres on fire. Using two hose reels, two jets, beaters, an aquapack and one light portable pump they managed to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 9.21pm.

Crews from Yaxley and Stanground had also been called to a fire on open land in Nature’s Way last Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 5.21pm.

Anyone with information on either fire should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.