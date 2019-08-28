Large fly-tip on Peterborough’s Green Wheel cycle network

A large fly-tip was spotted on Peterborough’s Green Wheel cycle network.

The huge amount of dumped rubbish was left at the corner of White Post Road and Middle Road in Newborough.

The Green Wheel network of cycle routes provides more than 45 miles of continuous sustainable routes around the city.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We were made aware of this fly-tip and this was cleared up yesterday (Tuesday). We’d like to remind people to report fly-tipping to us on 01733 747474 and online at www.peterborough.gov.uk.”