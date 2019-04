Firefighters tackled a large building fire in Ramsey last night (Thursday, April 11).

Crews were called to the wooden building in Great Whyte at 11.53pm.

The building fire being tackled by firefighters. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire was extinguished, with the firefighters then returning to their stations by 1.50am.

The fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.