Large branch blown over in Bridge Street due to high winds in Peterborough

The strong winds this morning have been causing damage in and around Peterborough, including in the city centre.

A large branch which could have caused serious injuries has blown over near some benches in Bridge Street, following winds which are believed to have risen to above 50mph.

The fallen branch was not the only wind-related damage in the city early this morning with the roads and rail network also affected.

A tree also fell on the A15 at Yaxley at just after 5am but this has now been cleared, while agricultural and machinery show LAMMA was closed this morning.

RELATED

Roads blocked by fallen trees and trains cancelled as strong winds cause traffic problems in Peterborough

LAMMA show closed in Peterborough due to wind damage