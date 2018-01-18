LAMMA show closed in Peterborough due to wind damage

The large farming show LAMMMA at the East of England Arena has been closed this morning due to wind damage.

The show, which attracts thousands of visitors from across the country, will not be allowing admittance for ‘at least a few hours’ while staff inspect wind damage.

A spokesman for LAMMA said: “We are currently assessing the wind damage on site which is quite severe in places. The site is not safe to enter and is unlikely to be opened in the next few hours. We are currently not taking any additional cars onto site.”

The show is in its final day in Peterborough, having opened to the public yesterday.

The number of people attending the show causes traffic problems across the city, and there have been delays on the A1 and roads around the arena throughout the week.

The high winds have also caused traffic problems across the city and region this morning.

