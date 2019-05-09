Lady and the tramp - characters from Peterborough’s past

Two different periods in time this week, but two characters who I used to come across in Peterborough city centre - and I am sure many readers will be familiar with them (writes Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo).

The first, in the main image, should need no introduction. Affectionately known as Nobby the Tramp, I snapped the Peterborough legend - then a resident of an Oundle Road bus shelter - in Bridge Street in the early nineties. He was clutching his tobacco tin and chatting to a friend.

The second image from Bridge Street I took in the late seventies and I always wondered who was this elegant and eccentric lady that used to wander the city? She was carrying a Sheltons bag and copy of the ET. And who remembers the blue bus shelters in the background?