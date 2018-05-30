Krispy Kreme set to open in Queensgate with year’s supply of free donuts up for grabs

Krispy Kreme is set to open in Queensgate Shopping Centre with a year’s supply of free donuts up for grabs for one early riser.

The new store opens at 10am tomorrow (Thursday, May 31) following on from the one which opened in Cygnet Green, Hampton, in 2016.

The store’s opening day celebrations will see customers treated to fun entertainment and spot prizes throughout the day, and the very first person in line to witness the outlet’s inaugural day will be awarded a year’s supply of doughnuts to share with friends and family.

The first dozen visitors will also receive a goody bag filled with exclusive merchandise.