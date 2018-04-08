Knitted blankets donated to special care unit in Peterborough

Customers and staff members of Bluebird Care Knitting Club visited Peterborough City Hospital Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), to deliver hand knitted blankets, hats and booties that they had created to care for premature babies.

The cosy knits were created by customers and staff of homecare provider, Bluebird Care Peterborough & Rutland, based in Stamford, as part of their growing Knitting Club.

Bluebird Care set up the club to support activity and giving back to the community with their customers and care team.

Michelle Inwood, Care Manager, said: “Many of our customers are not able to leave their home and have given up a lot of their passions and hobbies, so, with the support of our customers and team, we came up with the idea of a Knitting Club as a lovely way for our customers to get re- involved with the community, be part of the Bluebird Care Community, and be able to stay true to their ongoing passions and commitment to help and be part of their community in any way they can.”

The club has been running for just over 8 months. This is the second successful project, the first resulting in over 100 hats donated to Age UK.

Michelle added: “We supply the wool and needles, which is delivered to the customers and team, along with the patterns for the project of the moment. This is the second project so far and the response has been great. We have had great feedback and excitement from our customers with great opportunity for activity. Many members of our team who also knit, have brought their knitting and knit with the customers too which is just great.”

“Although not all of our members could come along, it was a great afternoon out for us and the customers who came along.”

One who did make the trip was Mrs Simmons, who said: “I really enjoy the knitting, and especially for such a good cause, it is so worthwhile. It was lovely to be able to be taken out to be part of this.

“Our next project supports dementia, an illness close to our hearts.”