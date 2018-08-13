Kitchen fire at The George Hotel in Stamford

Four fire crews were called to The George Hotel in Stamford at the weekend due to a kitchen fire.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service there was light damage caused to kitchen utensils with moderate damage to the kitchen itself.

The cause of the fire is said to have been a blowtorch accidentally left on a hot plate.

Cllr Kelham Cooke, deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, tweeted that staff had been injured, but the Peterborough Telegraph was unable to get hold of anybody at The George this morning for comment.