Kids on the corner - Peterborough city centre in the 1970s

I photographed this group standing on the corner in the late seventies with hoardings up around the under-construction Queensgate Centre, writes Paramedic Paparazzo Chris Porsz.

I am sure friends and family will put some names to faces for me.

Chris Porsz column - Dennis Daly

Not sure if the guy in the hat in the main image is Dennis Daly - who is featured in the second photograph, which I took outside the Marcus Garvey Centre in Cromwell Road in 1982.

He was a bass player and in several bands and moved to London in the late 1980s and made several albums and singles. He was part of the bands Kitachi and Iration Steppas.

Dennis has a daughter and now mixes his music with a job as a driving instructor.