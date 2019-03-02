Kids make new friends at Peterborough SEN support group

A new support group for children aged one to five years old with Special Educational Needs (SEN) started on Sunday.

The group called Spectrum of Love is for children who have been diagnosed with, or are being assessed for, autism, sensory processing disorder, global development delay or any other neurological condition. It is being run by specialist SEN teacher Angela Allen and partner Stephen Douglas who have a two-year-old son, Leo, with sensory processing disorder and global development delay.

The first event was at Tramp2lean in Orton Southgate, and many more are planned soon.

Angela said: “Leo loved it. He made so many new friends!” For more information, email: spectrumoflovepeterborough@gmail.com or visit the Specturm of Love Facebook page.