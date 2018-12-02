Joyful memories of school days 40 years on

It was just like old times for a group of women who came together to mark 40 years since leaving Peterborough County Grammar School.

The former pupils at the former school in Cobden Avenue, Millfield, met up at the Colonel Dane Memorial Hall in Alwalton, with attendees including Lady Wessely, former chair of the Council of the Royal College of General Practitioners.

A photo of pupils from the school

Co-organiser Belinda Wilson said career options were not good for girls back then, but that many of the group became doctors or found success in various fields across the globe. She added: “We had fun recollecting memories of incidents at teachers’ expense, but even after 40 years the friendship, camaraderie and sense of belonging shone through. We were the epitome of girl power even though we didn’t realise it.”

