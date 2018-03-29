Joy for children in hospital as Peterborough United stars deliver Easter eggs

Peterborough United stars are doing their best to bring some cheer on and off the pitch after visiting poorly children in hospital.

Jack Baldwin, Junior Morias and Conor O’Malley may be battling for promotion but they joined Easter bunny Peter Burrow (the club’s mascot) and new co-owner Jason Neale at Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Ward on Tuesday to deliver Easter eggs.

The group met children and parents before handing out the eggs, posing for pictures and giving away signed match programmes.

The Easter eggs, complete with mugs for the parents, were funded by Steve Coulson from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre. Steve also provided big boxes of chocolates for the staff on the ward in appreciation of the work they do.

Jack said: “It’s never nice for kids or anyone to be in hospital, so for us to come in and distribute some Easter eggs and bring a little bit of joy to their day really means a lot to us and plus the kids get to meet Peter Burrow.”

Jason added: “We spent much longer here than I imagined and it is important to recognise that the players gave up their day off to come here and give out Easter eggs. They spent a lot of time chatting with the parents and interacting with the kids. It was really touching to see.”

The Gym Group, which has a branch in Werrington, also delivered Easter eggs to the children yesterday.