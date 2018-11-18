Joy at new hoist for hydrotherapy pool

A new poolside hoist has been installed at the Vivacity run St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool in Dogsthorpe Road.

Funds for the hoist and accessories were raised from competing in the Deepings Raft Race, hosting a tombola stall and generous donations, including from the St George’s Friends and Service Users’ group.

The equipment will allow visitors with a range of disabilities to easily access the pool each week. Karen Oldale from the users group, pictured with a cheque for more than £3,000 from Goldhay Arts, said: “The support we received was overwhelming, and Goldhay Arts’ most generous sponsorship of the main hoist has meant being able to buy all the accessories required, something we never dreamed would be possible.”