Joseph helps children find their creative side

A Peterborough entrepreneur was on hand to give Peterborough youngsters a helping hand to become the city’s next generation of business stars.

Joseph Valente, who won BBC’s The Apprentice, took part in a workshop teaching children how to improve their writing skills.

The workshop was run by Explore Learning as part of the National Young Writers’ Awards.

Charlotte Gater, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning said: “Over the past 10 years the National Young Writers’ Awards have encouraged children in their thousands to release their creativity in abundance.”