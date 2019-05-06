John McCarthy to speak at Peterborough Cathedral dinner

Journalist and broadcaster John McCarthy CBE will be the guest speaker at the Peterborough Cathedral Annual Nave Dinner next month.

On Friday, June 21, the magnificent Nave of Peterborough Cathedral will be given over to one of the most convivial and prestigious events of the season.

Guests from all over the diocese, from Rutland down to the southern edge of Northamptonshire, will gather in the medieval Cloisters for canapés and drinks to the accompaniment of the celebrated Esterhazy String Quartet. They will then proceed into the cathedral for an elegant dinner.

The inspiring guest speaker will be Mr McCarthy, who was kidnapped in Lebanon in 1986 by Islamic Jihad and held in captivity until 1991.

John will tell his story and share the insights he gained from those harrowing years.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said : “The annual fundraising dinner is always a wonderful occasion and a splendid way of supporting the magnificent cathedral we have here in Peterborough.

“I vividly remember hearing about John McCarthy’s imprisonment and the campaign for his release on the news, which was followed by the joyful moment of his release. So, I am very much looking forward to hearing him speak and would encourage anyone who can, to buy tickets or book a table for the evening.”

All profits will go towards maintaining the fabric, ministry and music of Peterborough’s treasured landmark, one of the country’s most important Norman cathedrals.

Tickets and full details from www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk