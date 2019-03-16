Jo set to inspire city in new Peterborough marathon

An athlete who inspired thousands after winning European gold aged 40, is hoping a new marathon in Peterborough will get more people running.

Jo Pavey won the 10,000 metre title in 2014 - less than a year after giving birth. Now she is the ambassador for the Peterborough Marathon, which will take place for the first time next month. Jo visited the city this week and said: “The marathon is going to be fantastic. It is the ideal place for the race - it is a great scenic course, and also a flat course, so people can set a good time and see the beautiful sights of Peterborough.

“Running is great for your mental and physical health, and if this can encourage more people to run, then that is fantastic.”

The race will take place on April 14, and Martin Jennings from Sublime Racing said there were only a handful of places left. He said: “We have limited the entry to 300 this year so we can iron out any issues - and then we are aiming for 2,000 next year.

“We have fantastic facilities starting at the Marriott Hotel - most marathons start at the back of a football club, but this is something special.”

Sam Hale, from Advanced Performance Running in Fengate added: “Running is for everyone, and to have someone like Jo Pavey as an ambassador for the race means we can inspire so many people to get out and run.”

Runner Jo Pavey arrives in Peterborough to promote the Peterborough Marathon EMN-191203-192720009

For more details about the race visit www.sublimeracing.com

Runner Jo Pavey arrives in Peterborough to promote the Peterborough Marathon EMN-191203-192743009

Runner Jo Pavey arrives in Peterborough to promote the Peterborough Marathon EMN-191203-192806009