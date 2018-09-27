ITV programme on Peterborough’s St Michael’s Gate estate set to be watched by millions

An expected three million viewers will tune into a prime time ITV show which centres on the St Michael’s Gate estate in Parnwell.

The Tonight programme, which begins at 7.30pm this evening, has been filming at the estate two years after the Peterborough Telegraph revealed 72 of the 74 households were being evicted and replaced by homeless families.

ITV’s current affairs show comes less than two months after BBC’s Newsnight also produced a lengthy piece from St Michael’s Gate.

Meanwhile, a special one off public meeting is being held on Monday, October 8 to discuss St Michael’s Gate. The meeting will be held at the Parnwell Community Centre, Saltersgate, from 7pm to 9pm.

The council has been asked by the Parnwell Residents Association to attend, but no decision has yet been made on whether anyone will be present.

A council spokeswoman said: “We will be extending an invitation to the chair of the residents association to meet with us next week to discuss any concerns the residents of St Michael’s Gate have ahead of the public meeting on October 8.”

Meanwhile, the council has now confirmed that Travelodges in Manchester have been used as temporary accommodation for homeless city families.

Earlier this year the PT asked the council about a city family who claimed to have been offered a hostel in Manchester as temporary accommodation.

This was denied by the council, but the PT asked it to clarify its response last week having heard of people being offered a place at a Manchester Travelodge.

Explaining the denial, a spokeswoman said the PT had asked specifically about hostels in Manchester, and that the authority did not use any.