It’s Viva Las Peterborough

A bit of Las Vegas will be coming to Peterborough next month in aid of children’s charity Action Medical Research.

The second annual Las Vegas Cabaret Night will be held at The Holiday Inn West on April 27.

As well as welcome drinks, a three course meal, a fun Casino and live music from Peterborough’s own ‘Alice and the Mad Hatters’ there will also be a couple of guest stars.

The magician Paul Martin will once again be ‘wowing’ the guests with his amazing skills. Paul, who has entertained celebrities and royalty with his unique brand of comedy and interactive mindreading, will perform some of his favourite tricks.

And, back by popular demand, Kev Orkian will be tickling the ivories in a way that only he knows how! Blending his offbeat humour with sensational performances on the piano he has been dubbed one of the world’s finest comedy pianists.

“We are so lucky to have such a high calibre of entertainers coming back to help Action”, says event organiser Angela Hyde. “Both Paul and Kev have proved so popular with guests at previous Las Vegas Cabaret Nights that we had to have them back!”

Becky O’Brien, a semi-finalist in the 2015 series of Britain’s Got Talent, will also be taking to the stage as will Elvis impersonator Pete Sands.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought from www.amr-peterborough.co.uk. Individual tickets are £70 and tables of 10 are priced at £600, all raising funds for Action Medical Research.