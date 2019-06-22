It’s smiles all round after visit from Chernobyl children

A dental practice in Peterborough has provided free dental care for children affected by the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

For 13 years the Broadway-based Bupa Dental Care Peterborough has partnered with Friends of Chernobyl Children to provide free dental check-ups, hygienist appointments and guidance on good oral care with the aim of improving the children’s overall health as they live with the ongoing effects of the disaster.

Karen Bampkin, practice manager at Bupa Dental Care Peterborough, said: “Sadly, the impact of the Chernobyl disaster is still being felt, even by children who weren’t born at the time. Access to quality healthcare still remains a significant challenge in Ukraine, so we’re keen to support these children in whatever way we can.”

The charity brings a group of children from Ukraine to the UK each year to boost their physical and mental health. It also gives them a period of respite, which can improve their immune systems and increase their life expectancy.

Karen added: “This is the 13th year that the charity has come to visit. During their appointment with us, the children receive a full dental examination, any treatment they need and they leave with a goody bag, including school supplies and tooth-brushing essentials, along with information on how to look after their teeth back at home.”

Cecilia Hammond, Friends of Chernobyl’s Children group co-ordinator, added: “These visits are hugely beneficial for the children who receive health check-ups, English lessons, swimming lessons and a variety of other trips and activities. The whole town has been so supportive. As a charity, we are reliant on the goodwill of companies such as Bupa Dental Care, and we are very grateful that they are on hand to help provide the children with some much needed care and respite.”