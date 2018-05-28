It’s cuter to neuter - don’t miss out

W e are three weeks into our Snip and Chip for £10 campaign and both our helpline and emails are red hot with people taking advantage of this great offer, says Sheridan Gaunt, spokeswoman for Peterborough Cats Protection.

With the average cost of this combined service being around the £70 mark you would be crazy to not take advantage of it. The only criteria is that you must live in PE1-PE8 area.

This simple procedure has numerous benefits to both your cat’s health and behaviour. Neutered males are less likely to roam (reducing the risk of being run over), less likely to fight, thus improving their chances of avoiding serious diseases, like feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) which are transmitted by cat bites and sexual activity and will also be less likely to mark their territory with urine (spraying).

Spayed female cats can avoid unwanted pregnancies, (it is not beneficial for a female cat to have a litter before spaying, this is a myth) they won’t call and wail during their sexual cycle (in heat) and will be less likely to contract diseases spread by bites and sexual activity.

Adding microchipping into the offer ensures your cat a safe and permanent method of identification and increases the chances of a lost feline being safely reunited with its owner.

All you need to do is call our helpline on 0345 371 2750 or drop us an email at peterboroughcatshelpline@gmail.com to book your space. This offer will close on June 30.