It’s curry and beer on Tap

It takes up residence in Cumbergate, the former home to Carluccios which closed late last year, and marks the second venture for Ajay and Shivani Kenth, who opened their original Tap & Tandoor in Solihull in June last year.
Harking back to the desi pubs of the West Midlands in the 1960s and 70s, Tap & Tandoor brings its craft beer and Indian food concept to Peterborough next week.
