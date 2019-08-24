It’s Chitty Chitty Woof Woof!

D o you have a talented terrier or a stagey spaniel?

PODS, Peterborough’s multi-award-winning musical theatre society, are staging the much-loved family classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical at The Cresset this October half-term (22-26) and are looking for dogs to take part in the production.

Do you have a talented four-legged with an ambition of treading the boards? Is your pooch friendly with other dogs, children and magical flying cars?

If the answer to these questions is yes, PODS would love to meet you and your dog at Poppy Meadow, Ferry Meadows, on Saturday, August 31, between 11am and 1pm for the PODS Pooch Pawty where they will be casting dogs who have a brief but important part in the famous musical at the end of the song Toot Sweets.

They are looking for approximately 10 dogs of all breeds and sizes to join the cast. Dogs must be obedient, not fazed by crowds or loud noises and must be good with other dogs.

The dogs will be ‘auditioned’ with some simple recall games with their owners. Anyone interested is welcome.

Dogs and owners must be available for performances of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Cresset during October half-term (21-26 October) for the first hour of the show (depending on numbers there may be two teams of dogs)

To find Poppy Meadow please enter Ferry Meadows and follow signs to Lakeside. Poppy Meadow is on the left just before Lakeside (opposite the overflow car park) – please note parking charges apply.

For more information check out the Peterborough Operatic & Dramatic Society Facebook page (@PODS1901)