It’s been a busy and successful year for Rotary in Peterborough

A nother successful Rotary year has come to an end and new presidents looking forward to their year in office, writes Rotary’s Janet Cooke.

Throughout the year money has been allocated to support ongoing projects and respond to disasters but now, remaining funds are being distributed.

Rotary Corner - Sea cadets

This year, Peterborough Ortons decided to make a donation to the local sea cadets. Petty Officer Brian Hancock accepted the cheque and visiting Rotarians enjoyed an interesting tour of the Old Custom House (second oldest city building after the cathedral). The sea cadets aim is to help youngsters grow into well rounded people and gain qualifications to take away when they leave. Through various activities and adventures, they learn teamwork, respect, loyalty, self-confidence, commitment, self-discipline and honesty. The cadets take part in a range of different activities from sailing, windsurfing and powerboating – to rock climbing, camping and music. Donations are always welcome, helping to support the bursary fund, covering the cost of camps and courses that some young people can’t afford.

Peterborough Minster held a presentation evening, distributing the proceeds from Firework Fiesta 2018. They were able to give financial assistance to Peterborough Sailability, Peterborough Women’s Aid, Peterborough Blind Association and Peterborough Hospital at Home. What a pity, due to lack of a sponsor, Firework Fiesta will not be able to raise this money in the coming year.

All our clubs are keen to recruit new, enthusiastic members ensuring our valuable work can continue into the future. Huntingdon Cromwell Rotarians have been out in force talking to people about the work we do. Heavy rain dampened the Riverside Gala event in Huntingdon but this did not put off these hardy folks. They were there throughout with a hoopla stand and lots of informationThankfully the Brampton Festival provided better weather.

If you think you have time to give something back to the community, make new friends and have a lot of fun at the same time, please contact me or look up your local Rotary clubs on their websites or Facebook pages to find out more.