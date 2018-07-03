It's a family affair as siblings join dad at Cambridgeshire Police and on Peterborough's streets

Policing is most certainly becoming a family affair for on Peterborough area household.

Like most parents with children, veteran Cambridgeshire Police control room supervisor Jim Howe will tell you how different they are.

Siblings Ellis, Harry and Molly

Ellis, 20, is a keen footballer, who’s played at a high standard in the United Counties League, while Harry, 26, has two left feet, and Molly, 16, is academically gifted and set on going to university.

But one thing unites them and their father: an obsession with policing.

On Friday, Jim, 51, watched proudly as Ellis passed out as a police officer in a parade at Monk’s Wood. Ellis will now join Harry as a police officer in Peterborough, having spent two years as a dispatcher in the force control room (FCR).

Harry himself also started as a member of staff, aged 18, first in the criminal justice unit and then as a dispatcher in the FCR for three years. And both boys became Specials at the age of 18.

Then there’s sixteen-year-old Molly, who’s doing her GCSEs, A-levels and wants to go to university, but also has her eyes firmly fixed on policing.

Jim, who has just under 28 years’ service in the FCR, said: “I brought both boys into the control room for visits from an early age because I knew it would be really interesting for them.

“They would love the radio and they would see me in uniform and ask questions and they always showed an interest. So policing and becoming police officers has been their ambition from very early on.

“I have always encouraged their ambitions but they didn’t need a lot. I love what I do so it’s rubbed off on them. It’s a lifestyle and we’ve all embraced it.”

At 18, Ellis had completed his A-levels at Sawtry Village Academy and could have gone to university but decided to start his policing career as soon as possible and used the staff positions as stepping stones to becoming an officer.

In May 2016, Harry visited policing friends in the USA for National Police Week when law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington DC to remember colleagues who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Jim himself started as an RAF telegraphist at RAF Wyton and was then stationed in Germany for five years before joining the force in 1991. He worked in the control room at force HQ, in what are now conference rooms three and four.

At the time there were two other divisional control rooms (the amalgamation into the single force control room did not happen until 1995). Jim became an FCR supervisor, the first civilian in the region to do so, in 2002.

Jim couldn’t be more proud and excited about his family’s future serving the people of Cambridgeshire.

Speaking after the passing out parade, he said: "It was a magnificent day and the whole family was very proud. It was really well organised, albeit scorching hot.

"We were very proud and we are looking forward to them having a rewarding future in the force."