It’s 25 not out for Andrew at Peterborough fine dining restaurant

Peterborough chef patron Andrew Corrick will be celebrating 25 years at The Cherry House restaurant in Werrington next week.

To mark the occasion there will be a special menu featuring some of the favourite dishes served over the years.

From Tuesday (13th) through to Friday, diners will help the 25 th celebrations by enjoying 25% off all food, but be quick, a number of services are already fully booked with the remaining ones filling fast.

Under the ownership of chef/patron Andrew, formerly head chef at The Park Lane Hotel in Mayfair, The Cherry House offers classic dining, taking influences from French and British cuisine and making the most of some of the exceptional ingredients produced in this region.

Andrew took over the restaurant, with its three separate dining areas and lounge, in 1994 having worked in some of the leading restaurants in the South of England and has a long-serving team front of house, now ably managed by son Jordan and a small number of chefs working alongside him.

“I hope we see as many of our regulars as possible over the course of the week, many of whom have become friends of ours,” he said.

“That may sound clichéd but it’s the truth, after a quarter of a century in the village we have had some great times, in fact one of our desserts is named after a very special diner here!

“ Of course it will be good to see some new faces too, a chance for us to impress, but I must stress that booking numbers are well into the hundreds already so please don’t leave it too late to get in touch.”

The Cherry House is also featured in the forthcoming book “Relish” which features “recipes from the region’s finest chefs”.

The book will be available from the restaurant from September.

To make a reservation at The Cherry House, call 01733 571721 or through the website www.cherryhouserestaurant.co.uk