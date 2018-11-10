Is Pickle the oldest cat in Peterborough?

When Pickle the cat was born, Eric Cantona was firing Manchester United to the league and cup double and Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was a box office smash.

The affectionate and gentle cat, who was born in the same year as England footballer Raheem Sterling and singer Harry Styles, has now spent more than 24 years as the focal point of the Green household in central Peterborough, and it is thought she may be the oldest cat in the city.

Pickle was adopted by the Green family when she was just five months old, and owner John, who was 10 at the time, never imagined she would still be pottering around the house off Thorpe Road all these years later at an age equivalent to 114 in human years.

The feline’s advanced years are notable for a domestic cat which have an average life span of only 12 to 15 years.

John and wife Katy put Pickle’s advanced age down to her loving nature and her ability to overcome the health problems that have come her way.

John said: “Pickle is a little deaf and isn’t as agile as she used to be, but we think she is in great shape for a cat of 24 and is very happy in her old age.

“She is spoilt and has her own little spot on the sofa which we wouldn’t dare sit on.

“We give her the occasional treat and on Christmas Day she’ll sit on a chair at the dining table with us and eat a little roast beef. She’s even been known to wear a party hat.

“My parents first adopted Pickle and her sister Pepper when I was 10 years old.

“Sadly, Pepper died young, but Pickle has lived at the same house all this time as I inherited the property.”

Pickle did go missing once, but luckily she didn’t roam far as the neighbours found her snug on their sofa. She also had a lucky escape after getting in a tussle with a fox, but thankfully her injuries weren’t too serious.

The Greens started to notice a change in Pickle’s health when she was around 17. This has included arthritis and teeth problems, but regular trips to Best Friends Veterinary Group in Broadway have kept her happy in her old age.

“She has certainly slowed down and lost a little weight in recent years. The team at Broadway know Pickle is as important as a relative to us, and we really appreciate their sensitivity and kindness whenever we take her there,” added John.

Best Friends Veterinary Group veterinary nurse Abigail Box said: “We love seeing Pickle as she has done so well in her senior years.

“Her owners take great care of her and are really attentive when it comes to looking out for signs of change in her health and behaviour, so she can live longer.

“Pickle is the oldest cat we see at our hospital in Peterborough and surely can lay claim to be one of, if not the, oldest cat in the city.”