Investigation after three Peterborough flats catch fire

An investigation has been launched after three Peterborough flats caught fire.

Fire crews were called out at 11.38pm last night (Sunday, November 4) to a fire in Ellindon, Bretton.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a flat that was spreading quickly to two other flats.

The first property was evacuated before crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived at the scene.

The firefighters extinguished the fire before returning to their stations.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.”