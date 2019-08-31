Inspiring tale of a teenage mum on a Peterborough stage

Following international acclaim and an award-winning run at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, this powerful and uplifting one-woman show about a young mother from Scarborough comes to Peterborough’s Undercroft theatre in October.

Winner of the Holden Street Theatres’ Edinburgh Fringe Award 2018, Adelaide Fringe Best Theatre Weekly Award 2019 and named The Sunday Mail’s Best Female Solo Show (Adelaide), Build a Rocket will see critically-acclaimed Serena Manteghi reprise her role as Yasmin. Hard-hitting yet inspiring, this funny and heart-warming production, written by Scarborough-born Christopher York, challenges our perceptions about young motherhood.

Yasmin is a bright 16-year-old from a small seaside town. In an instant, her world is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant with her son, Jack. Suddenly her life isn’t sandcastles, arcades and donkey rides. Abandoned by both the father of her child and her alcoholic mother, Yasmin faces one of life’s great challenges completely alone – but can the thing which threatens to ruin her life actually be the thing which saves her?

Writer Christopher York comments: “Teenage pregnancy is so demonised and we’re quick to blame teenagers. There was a girl I was at school with who had a child at 15. I was astounded at her resilience and that she went on to pass her GCSEs, go to college and university, get married and raise a wonderful human being. She is a phenomenal person. We are still conservative about these topics.

“If we were more open and Scandinavian about how we tackled sex and sexual health, especially with young people, we may not have the statistics we do.”

Director Paul Robinson said: “The tour will allow us to reach a broader spectrum of audiences geographically as well as engage directly with local schools, which is a wonderful prospect.”

You can see Build A Rocket at The Undercroft, Serpentine Green, Hampton, on October 14. Tickets from www.easternangles.co.uk