Increasing concern Peterborough teenager missing from home 'may have come to harm'

Police are urgently appealing for information abouto a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Peterborough.

Isma Kouser, 17, has not been seen since leaving her home in West Town on October 10.

Have you seen missing Isma Kouser, 17, from Peterborough?

She is described as Asian, 5’ 2” tall, slim build with brown eyes and very long black hair. She was last seen wearing a long yellow top, black trousers and was carrying a large brown/tan handbag.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “There was a reported sighting of Isma near Peterborough Regional College on the day she went missing, however we believe she may be in the Huddersfield area of West Yorkshire.

“A considerable amount of time has now passed since we know Isma was last seen by her family and we are growing increasingly concerned that she may have come to some harm.”

If anyone has seen Isma, or believes they may know where she is, please contact police by calling 101.