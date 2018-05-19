Increase in ambulances and staff after funding increased

An extra 330 staff and 160 ambulances will be sought over the next three years thanks to an increase in funding for the East of England Ambulance Service.

The consortium of 19 clinical commissioners in the East of England has agreed a six-year contract with the ambulance service, following recommendations in a wide-ranging report. It will see funding rise from the £213.5 million in 2017/18 to £225 million in 2018/19. It is then expected to rise to £240 million in 2019/20. Regulators NHS England and NHS Improvement instigated the report after talks last year with the ambulance service.