IN PHOTOS: Tributes to Peterborough dad who touched many lives

A family man with an infectious personality, and a respected youth worker who made a difference - these were just some of the tributes to a young dad whose life was celebrated on Monday.

Anthony Todd died on Monday last week aged just 34, prompting an outpouring of affection from friends and former work colleagues. FULL PHOTO GALLERY FROM MEMORIAL MATCH HERE

Anthony with Isla enjoying her first paddle

Anthony grew up in Westwood but was living in Yaxley at the time of his unexpected death. On Monday this week a charity football match was held at In2itive Park, Yaxley, which is believed to have raised more than £2,000 both for his three-year-old daughter Isla and for his funeral.

Anthony also has a stepdaughter - Bella Ishmael (12).

Anthony’s partner Amy Nightingale, Isla and Bella said: “We will never forget someone that gave us so much to remember, you blessed us with so many incredible memories. We will love you always. Your legacy will live on through Isla.”

Anthony’s sister Sami Merrill said: “Anthony was not only my big brother but one of my best friends. No matter what he was going through he always made time for me and my sister Krissie. He stepped up when we lost our dad and really took care of us. For that I will always be grateful and I never got a chance to tell him.

“I know he will be missed so much by so many people.

“Anthony was a fantastic uncle to my two children Phoebe and Peter and an even better daddy to his daughter Isla. Anthony was truly one of a kind and I really can’t imagine how my life is going to be without him in it.”

Anthony fitted kitchens and bathrooms but previously was a youth worker who worked at Peterborough City Council. Aged 20 he was one of 12 members of the Unity Youth Crew, a group of young men brought together to promote racial harmony in the city.

The project drew international recognition and was even showcased at a European Union ministers conference.

Another tribute came from Jason Horne who described Anthony as “unique in every way” and “a real top guy.”

Karla Masters said: “You embraced me into your family and treated me like I was family. Your smile and humour were infectious.” Louise Baglioni said: “Such a fabulous person with so much heart.”

Guy Merrill described Anthony as “a guy whose sense of fun and cheek were infectious. He had a way about him that made him impossible to dislike and unable to be warmed to, with the most mundane moments becoming memorable and humorous in his presence.”

Javed Ahmed, founder of the Unity Youth Project said: “Anthony was an incredibly positive young man who made a difference by helping to unify youngsters from different backgrounds through shared passions such as football, music and simply having fun.

“I will always remember Anthony as youngster who had a big smile and big heart and massive passion to make a difference for Peterborough.”