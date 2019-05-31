Improving the health and wellbeing of Peterborough care home residents

Older person’s charity Action For Elders plans to improve the lives of residents at Werrington Lodge Care Home in Peterborough with Balanced Lives: an innovative programme to enhance health and wellbeing.

Werrington Lodge in Baron Court is currently home to 60 residents, many with health issues.

The weekly programme is also open to older neighbours of Werrington Lodge who’d like to improve their health and wellbeing. Over 12 months it will engage 30 residents, staff and older neighbours in weekly groups to achieve enhanced physical strength and mobility, improved mental wellbeing and resilience and reduced social isolation and loneliness.

The programme will combine movement and exercise with caring conversations offering holistic support. Participants will be individually assessed and a personalised plan created to suit their wellbeing needs.

Funding from Tesco Bags of Help will contribute to the costs of a Physical Mobility Facilitator who will run weekly sessions at the home, supported by care home staff and volunteers.

Anne Faulkner (Action For Elders’ Development Director) said: “In Peterborough, we have identified an urgent need to address a forgotten community of older people who, without support, can lose hope, independence and self-worth. We are starting to see a vibrant community emerging, with some residents being able to stand for the first time in years. Tesco’s Bags of Help grant has now made it possible to take our programme to the next stage.”

Alec Brown (Tesco’s Head of Community) said: “Bags of Help contributes funds to community projects up and down the country and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers voting in their local stores.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more projects brought to life.”