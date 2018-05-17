Iconic Town Bridge mural to be unveiled for first time at Fletton Quays

Peterborough’s iconic Town Bridge mural is to be unveiled for the first time today at its new home.

But it is a case of blink or you will miss it as the mural will only be fully on view for a few minutes on the new multi-storey car park at the landmark Fletton Quays site.

Work on the mural last week at Fletton Quays. Photo provided by the Peterborough Investment Partnership

With works still continuing at a fast pace at the major development site scaffolding is being removed from the mural for 3pm today before being replaced shortly afterwards once photographs have been taken.

The mural, which celebrates the evolution of science and engineering, was removed from the side of Bridge House on Town Bridge in 2012 before being put into storage.

It has now been restored and will be visible to visitors at Fletton Quays when they enter the site.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich is one of the lucky people who will get the chance to see the mural in full for the first time since being moved onto Fletton Quays.

He said: “When the Bridge House came down people were very concerned we would lose that part of Peterborough’s history.

“We said as a council we would store it and find an opportunity to put into a building which we have done.

“It will be there for all to see. We are delighted and the public reaction so far has been positive.”

The Fletton Quays development is a £120 million regeneration of Peterborough’s South Bank.

It includes more than 350 apartments, a Hilton Inns hotel, a whisky and gin distillery and an arts centre, as well as retail, restaurant and leisure facilities, while the city council will move onto brand new offices at the site.

An ‘urban beach’ (an artificial public beachfront created in an urban setting) and linear (long length) park will also make the site an attractive venue.

The development is being carried out by the Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) - a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and the Lucent Strategic Land Fund.