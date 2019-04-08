Iconic Peterborough Prodigy mural print raises nearly £1,000 for charity

A print of an “iconic” Peterborough mural painted in tribute to the late Prodigy front man Keith Flint has raised nearly one thousand pounds for a mental health charity.

The 12ft spray-painted mural was created by professional street artist Nathan Murdock, 33, on a legal graffiti wall in Peterborough, following the death of Flint last month.

Street artist Nathan Murdock with his fleeting graffiti just off Frank Perkins Parkway EMN-190320-165651009

It features a striking image of the singer with his hair dyed green and in the double mohican style he famously wore in the video for the band’s 1996 hit single Firestarter.

Mr Murdock also created a print of the mural, bearing the number 1/1 with the caption “Keith forever” and signed the piece with his street artist name, Nyces.

It was placed on eBay a week ago with the caption: “The print has been modified by Nyces using the exact same paint used in Keith’s hair.”

It has been viewed on social media almost two million times and in total 41 people placed bids - with the winning bid totalling £980.

The money raised will go to the Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire branch of the mental health charity Mind.

Only one print was made available to the public, with the artist keeping one, and another two copies being sent to the singer’s Prodigy bandmates.

The street artist took two days to create the memorial to his favourite artist in the city centre.

The mural was described as “iconic” by guitarist Gizz Butt, who lives in Peterborough and performed with the Prodigy in the late 90s.

Flint was found dead at him home near Dunmow, Essex, on March 4.

An inquest into the singer’s death heard the provisional cause of death was from hanging.

Thousands of mourning fans and friends held an impromptu rave party as they lined the route of his funeral in Braintree on 29 March.

