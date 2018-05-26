Iconic mural unveiled at Fletton Quays

The iconic Town Bridge mural which used to be on the side of Bridge House was fully revealed for the first time at its new home on the multi-storey car park at the Fletton Quays development.

Peterborough City Council cabinet member Cllr Irene Walsh, council leader Cllr John Holdich and project manager for contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, Ben Howard, were at the unveiling last Thursday.

The unveiling of the mural at Fletton Quays

Cllr Holdich said: "I am delighted to see the mural completed, it looks spectacular and will make an excellent focal point of the development.

"The mural is a lovely link between the old and the new and we can all look forward to seeing it once Fletton Quays is opened."

Cllr Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities, said: "The mural looks magnificent and I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for their hard work.

"We can now all look forward to admiring the mural in its full glory when Fletton Quays is opened."