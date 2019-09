A fire at an ice cream van spread to two neighbouring properties.

The incident happened in Station Road, Whittlesey, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Firefighters at Station Road. Photo: Caroline Chapman

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out 5.04pm, with firefighters from Whittlesey attending and extinguishing the flames.

It is unclear at this time the extent of the damage to the properties.

The fire was started accidentally, a fire service spokeswoman said, with firefighters having left the scene before 6pm.