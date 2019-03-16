Iain and Mark’s pride at Royal appointment

Two men will represent the Queen with pride in Peterborough having been appointed as Deputy Lieutenants of Cambridgeshire.

Cadet leader Mark Knight and businessman Iain Forsythe are well known figures across Peterborough for their community and charity work - and now they have been given the Royal Seal of Approval after Her Majesty appointed them this week.

From left to right: Mr Karim Khalil QC DL, Mrs Frances Stanley DL, Mrs Susan Freestone DL, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Iain Forsythe DL, Colonel Mark Knight MBE DL, Dr Andy Harter CBE DL.

Deputy Lieutenants provide support for Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence, who represents the Royal Family in the county.

Mark said: “It was a real surprise to be appointed - I had no knowledge it was going to happen until I got a letter from the Lord Lieutenant saying she would like to put me forward.

“It is something that I and my family are very proud of.”

As part of the role, the Deputy Lieutenants will attend remembrance services, and scrutinise award nominations - including for MBEs and OBEs.

Mark already has an MBE himself for his lifetime of service to the cadets - he joined as a teenager and is now Commandant for the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force.

When appointed, they are given a scroll, a ceremonial sword, and will wear a military style uniform on official engagements.

Iain’s first engagement in his new role will be to hand out British Empire Medals at Peterborough Town Hall next month.

The businessman, who is the managing director of city firm Premier Kitchens & Bathrooms said: “I am getting measured for my uniform this week. It will be a very proud moment when I put it on for the first time.

“I was already a fan of the Royal Family, so this is a real honour in itself. My family are more excited than me about the news.”

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence, said “I am delighted to introduce my newly appointed Deputy Lieutenants who, with their colleagues, enable us to have a presence in every part of the county. Each has played, and continues to play an important part in the life of our local community, and I know their considerable skills and experience will be extremely useful in supporting me in the execution of my duties.”

Mark and Iain were joined by four other new Deputy Lieutenants this week - including barrister Karim Khalil QC. Karim has prosecuted some of the biggest cases in the east of the country, including the Soham murder trials which saw Ian Huntly convicted of killing two young girls, and the trial of Paul Taylor, who was found guilty of murdering Peterborough woman Sally Ann McGrath.

Susan Freestone, principal at King’s Ely, businessman and current High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Dr Andrew Harter CBE and director of Newmarket Racecourse The Honourable Frances Stanley will also take up the posts.”