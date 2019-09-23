‘I Know, I Wish, I Will’ taking Peterborough’s young poets to the West End stage

Do you write poetry or perform spoken word?

Are you between the ages of 5 and 25? Do you want the chance to perform on the west end stage? Then I Know, I Wish, I Will, is definitely for you!

Arts organisation Metal in Peterborough is working alongside Eastside Educational Trust to create the world’s longest ever youth-led spoken word poem.

It’s all part of Eastside’s 25th anniversary and they are inviting 500 young people across the country to take part. They particularly want to hear the voices of young people from Peterborough.

Hosted by Stephen Fry, the 25-hour poem will happen on stage at the Criterion Theatre in the West End on world poetry day 2020 (March 20 / 21 ).

The event will be livestreamed around the world and every poet that takes part will have their poem published in a book.

I Know, I Wish, I Will, is an incredible opportunity for young people to have their chance in the spotlight and get their voice heard. It can be a way to meet new people and create friendships and relationships with other young people with similar interests across the county.

Metal is working with poets Charley Genever, Keely Mills, Olivia Dedman and Lukhmann Ali to inspire young people through workshops in schools across the city. But you don’t have to be involved in the workshops to take part.

What do you have to do to apply? Each poem must be under five minutes and be original. The poem you submit must be using the theme ‘I Know, I Wish, I Will’, so, it could be about what you know about yourself and the world, what you wish could be different and what you will do to make a change.

This could be about you, your community, your city, climate change, homelessness, hope – anything you’re passionate about. Your poem can be written and performed by just you or in groups of up to five people. If you’re interested but don’t know how to get started then the project website, knowwishwill.com has loads of films and tips on how to get started and perhaps how to perform your poem.

Applications are now open but you must submit by 20 December . For further details or how to apply visit knowwishwill.com, email sarah@metalculture.com or call 01733 893 077