Huntingdonshire cat suffers serious injuries after swallowing a wooden kebab stick

A black cat is lucky to be alive after she swallowed a wooden kebab stick which pierced through her throat into her ear canal.

Hungry Olive Brewis, aged two, bit more than she could chew after she scoffed down a skewer whilst trying to sneak a bite of her owners Chinese takeaway.

Olive Brewis had to have surgery to remove the stick

Her owner, Richard Brewis, had caught Olive trying to sneak the kebab stick into her mouth but by the time he had a chance to save her, she had ran out of the house.

At this point, Richard, aged 34, knew this was an extremely dangerous situation for Olive because she was alone with the stick likely to be stuck in her mouth.

After 24 hours of Olive missing around the Warboys area, in Cambridgeshire, she eventually came home for Richard to find the stick piercing through her mouth.

He took her to her straight to the vets where they say she "had a lucky escape".

The CT scan shows the stick protruding from the cat's mouth

Vets at Dick White Referrals, in Cambridgeshire found six cm stick was found protruding from her mouth.

A CT scan showed the end of the stick penetrating the ear canal which meant Olive had to be taken to theatre to have it surgically removed.

3D scans taken before the immediate surgery showed how the wooden stick had gone straight through her mouth on the left side of her cheek, while still whole.

Olive was examined by soft tissue surgeon, Rachel Hattersley, and it took her around half an hour to recover the stick from her mouth.

Olive is now at home and improving each day.

Richard Brewis, of Warboys, is keeping her under close observation and says he is not keen for her to use up any more of her nine lives.

He said: "She is a very special cat and I am so grateful to all the staff at Dick White Referrals for the care they have given her.

"From the time we arrived, I had absolute confidence that she was in the best possible place, not only because of their expertise but also their care and compassion”.

She will be returning to Dick White Referrals next week for a check-up.