Open day at Masjid Khadijah Islamic Centre Peterborough - visitors taking tea. EMN-190303-180545009

Hundreds visit Peterborough mosques on open day

Peterborough mosques threw open their doors last weekend to give residents the chance to find out more about Islam.

The Masjid Khadijah, Faizan-e-Madinah and Masjid Ghousia mosques all took part in the Visit My Mosque day on Sunday - a national scheme which saw more than 250 mosques across the country holding open days.

Open day at Masjid Khadijah Islamic Centre Peterborough Mosque - Mohammed Rangzeb, Amik Suleman and youngsters attending the event EMN-190303-180557009 EMN-190303-180557009

Open day at Masjid Khadijah Islamic Centre Peterborough - Mohammed Rangzeb, Amir Suleman, Jes and Angie Hibbert and Saffia Latif EMN-190303-180336009

Open day at Masjid Khadijah Islamic Centre Peterborough - Beki Sellick with Yusuz Imran looking at Fair Trade goods EMN-190303-180348009

Open day at Masjid Khadijah Islamic Centre Peterborough - Paul Bristow with Gul Nawaz and Mohammed Rangzeb EMN-190303-180400009

