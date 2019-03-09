Hundreds visit Peterborough mosques on open day

Peterborough mosques threw open their doors last weekend to give residents the chance to find out more about Islam.
The Masjid Khadijah, Faizan-e-Madinah and Masjid Ghousia mosques all took part in the Visit My Mosque day on Sunday - a national scheme which saw more than 250 mosques across the country holding open days.
1. Visit My Mosque day
Open day at Masjid Khadijah Islamic Centre Peterborough Mosque - Mohammed Rangzeb, Amik Suleman and youngsters attending the event EMN-190303-180557009 EMN-190303-180557009