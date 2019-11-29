Hundreds of talented Peterborough youngsters take to the stage for annual show

Peterborough performing arts school Tu Danse Studios held their annual show. .. this year titled Dance 2 the Beat, at Kingsgate centre on Saturday.

There were three performances , with 395 students performing and more than 1,100 friends and family making up the audiences. From as young as three-year old, the students entertained with many genres of dance including ballet, tap, contemporary and street – but audiences were also treated to a shortened version of Annie, performed by the Dinky Drama & Mini Performers, and The Lorax, performed by the Junior and Senior Performing Arts. Tu Danse Studios is based in Newark Road and has over 85 classes a week held in a purpose-built venue. If you would like to know more about the timetable please email aniia@tudanse .co.uk or call the studios on 01733 553830

The Tu Danse Studios show at KingsGate.'Photos: Image and Events Photography www.imageandevents.co.uk Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Tu Danse, Dance to the Beat The Tu Danse Studios show at KingsGate.'Photos: Image and Events Photography www.imageandevents.co.uk Andy Gutteridge Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The Tu Danse Studios show at KingsGate.'Photos: Image and Events Photography www.imageandevents.co.uk Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The Tu Danse Studios show at KingsGate.'Photos: Image and Events Photography www.imageandevents.co.uk Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more