There were three performances , with 395 students performing and more than 1,100 friends and family making up the audiences. From as young as three-year old, the students entertained with many genres of dance including ballet, tap, contemporary and street – but audiences were also treated to a shortened version of Annie, performed by the Dinky Drama & Mini Performers, and The Lorax, performed by the Junior and Senior Performing Arts. Tu Danse Studios is based in Newark Road and has over 85 classes a week held in a purpose-built venue. If you would like to know more about the timetable please email aniia@tudanse .co.uk or call the studios on 01733 553830
Hundreds of talented Peterborough youngsters take to the stage for annual show
Peterborough performing arts school Tu Danse Studios held their annual show. .. this year titled Dance 2 the Beat, at Kingsgate centre on Saturday.
