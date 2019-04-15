Hundreds of new homes given go ahead

Proposals for hundreds of new homes to be built in Peterborough have been given the green light.

A total of 350 new houses will be constructed in Hampton Vale near Haddon lake.

Artist impression of the new development

The plans also include parks for children and wildflower meadows to encourage wildlife.

Work is set to begin on the new site next month, with the first of the new homes going up for sale next year.

The news of the development was welcomed by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, who said it was important to use brownfield sites in the city - and he said he was confident the area had the infrastructure to cope with the new arrivals.

He said: “It is good to see brownfield sites being used to supply new houses to our area.

“As well as 350 new homes, I am pleased that the development will include a number of community benefits such as open spaces and play areas for children.

“As always, it is important that when there is new housing, there is the infrastructure to support it.”

The new development will offer a wide selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties overlooking Haddon Lake.

Developers CALA have previously built the Mallards development, also in Hampton Vale, with the development selling out in December last year.

Phillip Wright, Head of Planning and Design at CALA Homes North Home Counties, said the firm was hoping to build on the success of The Mallards with the new development.

He said: “CALA is a premium homebuilder with a strong track record of creating sensitive developments in village locations.

“We have successfully built in this area previously, and we are delighted to be returning to Peterborough to deliver more high quality homes.

“We have worked closely with Peterborough City Council and Natural England throughout the planning process to ensure we create a sustainable development which enhances the existing community in Hampton Vale and that it perfectly fits the existing local vernacular.”

Hampton Vale Ward Councillor Marco Cereste said: “These homes were always anticipated and the fact that they are in a nice part of Hampton and a nice development is to be welcomed.”

