Hundreds of Muslims march through streets in colourful celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad

Hundreds of Muslims marched through Peterborough to celebrate one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar.

The huge procession to celebrate the birthday of The Prophet Muhammad took place on Sunday, with Muslims walking from the Ghousia Mosque to the Faizen e Madina Mosque.

Many of the people in the march wore traditional clothing, with some carrying banners and waving flags.

Cars were also decorated, and driven along side the procession.

The march took place the day after a series of speeches and activities at Jack Hunt School as part of the weekend celebration.

The day at Jack Hunt was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Mayor of Peterborough cllr Chris Ash, Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire police Nick Dean leader of Peterborough City Council cllr John Holdich, and a number of other head teachers, councillors and invited guests.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Joint Mosque Council, said: “The birth of the Prophet Muhammad is one of the most important days in our calendar.

“We had a number of speakers take part, talking about the impact of Islam in the community and in the family.

“We also had speeches from Imams from the five mosques in the city.

“We were only expecting about 200 people, but the hall was packed - we had 400 people there.

“The next day for the procession between the two Mosques we had more than 1,000 people, again with more speakers.

“The celebrations is like a refresher for every Muslim, looking at the teachings of the Prophet, the teachings of the Quran and what it means to be a good Muslim, being good to the family and the community.”

In his speech on Saturday night, Mr Choudhuri said: “Our simple message to all of you is that Islam is the religion of Peace and Love so please join with us to spread this message across - you are in a positions to do so - this will be the best way of commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.”