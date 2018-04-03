Hundreds join religious celebrations for Easter in Peterborough

Have your say

Christians in Peterborough gathered to remember the true meaning of Easter at a procession through the city centre.

The annual Walk of Witness took place on the morning of Good Friday.

Hundreds of people joined in the walk from the Stanley Recreation Ground to Cathedral Square, with the procession lead by children carrying a wooden cross.

The procession was made up of people from dozens of churches across the city, with people of all ages joining in the remembrance walk. Some members of churches carried flags and banners on one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar.

When the procession arrived at Cathedral Square, the cross was held up in front of the congregation, while a special open air service was held.

Along with the large procession, a number of other religious events were held across Peterborough over the Easter weekend.

Peterborough Cathedral held several services, along with a range of activities including an art event for youngsters.

There was a big congregation at Kingsgate Church in Parnwell, with Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya joining worshippers on Easter Sunday.