Hundreds expected to run in new Peterborough Marathon

Peterborough runners will get the chance to test themselves over a full 26.2 miles after confirmation a new marathon will take place in the city.

The Peterborough Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 14, and see joggers weave their way through the city, starting at the Marriott Hotel at Lynch Wood business park, taking them through the Nene Park and Ferry Meadows, into the city centre, along the riverbank towards King’s Dyke before returning to finish at Lynch Wood.

Organisers, Sublime Racing, say the race will be run on 95 per cent traffic free roads.

A spokesman for Sublime Racing said they were hoping runners would take part in both the marathon and the Perkins Great Eastern Run - a half marathon, taking place on October 13.

A spokesman for Sublime Racing said there had been support for the new run. He said: “The whole running community in Peterborough is very close knit and encompasses a huge amount of experience and expertise, and we have found nothing but support.

“Our own team also already has wide and varied race management, organisational, health & safety and logistical experience; with high standards of compliance and delivery, which puts the race in a strong position.

“The Great Eastern Run is in the Autumn, and the Marathon is in the Spring, so there is high likelihood that people will run both.”

The organisers said there will be no road closures for the marathon, and the course had been chosen to keep runners away from traffic as much as possible. It is hoped up to 500 people will take part this year, with the event growing year on year.

The spokesman said: “We expect every standard of runner to be tempted to run the Peterborough Marathon. If you are looking to run a PB (Personal Best), the course will suit you because it is relatively flat and protected from the wind, and if you are looking for a beautiful and scenic route to enjoy on your way, it certainly ticks that box.”

For more details, or to register, visit www.sublimeracing.com