Hundreds enjoy fireworks in the square to celebrate new year in Peterborough

Fireworks in Cathedral Square helped bring in the new year in Peterborough.

The city centre was busy on New Year’s Eve as hundreds of revellers saw out 2018 with a party. The feel-good factor saw one couple see in the new year with a kiss as others brought out the fizz to toast the occasion. The celebrations included the letting off of fireworks near McDonald’s with the night sky turned green. Police had issued a dispersal order earlier in the day to help prevent any anti-social behaviour, but there were no signs of trouble as 2019 was welcomed in.

1. New Year's Eve in Peterborough city centre

2. New Year's Eve in Peterborough city centre

3. New Year's Eve in Peterborough city centre

4. New Year's Eve in Peterborough city centre

