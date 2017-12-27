Huge turnout for Boxing Day hunt

Hundreds of people gathered in Stilton to welcome the Fitzwilliam Hunt at its traditional meet on Boxing Day.

The Fitzwilliam held its traditional annual festive meeting, and members of the hunt were greeted by hundreds of people who had turned out in Stilton.

The Fitzwilliam Hunt Boxing Day meet at Stilton

Members of the public were able to get close to the hounds and horses during the gathering.

The Fitzwilliam Hunt has been running for more than 250 years in the area, and members of the hunt use a golden eagle – which is often a popular visitor to the Boxing Day meeting.

The Fitzwilliam Hunt said it always stays within the law while out hunting.

While hundreds of people were out to support the hunt, director of campaigns for the League Against Cruel Sports, Chris Luffingham, said: “During 2017, we’ve seen the Government make some great steps in terms of its commitment to animal welfare, and as we move into 2018, we’d like to see a strengthening of the Hunting Act as part of this commitment.”

